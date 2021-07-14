Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $596.65.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NFLX opened at $540.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Netflix by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

