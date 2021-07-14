NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.