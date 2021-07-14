NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.53. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 28,626 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the first quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

