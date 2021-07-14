Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 6,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,962. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,249.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 437,220 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 179,973 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

