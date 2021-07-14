Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $395.82 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $395.82 million and $10.09 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00114822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00151773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,054.56 or 1.00451635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00951014 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,440,975 coins and its circulating supply is 397,440,399 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

