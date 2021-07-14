New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.80. New Gold shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 22,947 shares changing hands.

NGD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

