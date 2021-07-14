New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 331.8% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

