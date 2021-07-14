Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Up 221.2% in June

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. Newater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

