Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,522 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Newmont worth $293,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. 96,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,398. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

