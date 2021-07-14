Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $97.44 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00041673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,769.36 or 0.99948545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00950091 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,072 coins and its circulating supply is 157,040,424 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.