Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.65. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

