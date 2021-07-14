NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,936 ($103.68). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,832 ($102.33), with a volume of 126,203 shares.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,672.22 ($87.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The company has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,028.58.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

