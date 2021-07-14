NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,467 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.26.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $460.31 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

