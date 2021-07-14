NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $8.56 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $158.58.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.