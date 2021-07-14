NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $8.81 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $311.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

