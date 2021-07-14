NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Primerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PRI stock opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

