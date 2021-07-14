NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,951 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $372.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.84 and a 1-year high of $377.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

