NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,407 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $244.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

