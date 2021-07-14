NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $7.40 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of WD-40 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WDFC opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

