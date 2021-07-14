NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $725.49 or 0.02216174 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 9% against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $15,654.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00050984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00853455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005381 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

