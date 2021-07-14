NFT Index Price Hits $637.07 on Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $11,959.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $637.07 or 0.01960183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00821848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

