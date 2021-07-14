NFTify Price Reaches $0.0690 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $118,743.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00151268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.45 or 0.99906747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00954898 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,228,895 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

