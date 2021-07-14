NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $182.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $162.48 and last traded at $162.03, with a volume of 20762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.59.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,118 shares of company stock worth $59,227,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

