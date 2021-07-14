Nimiq Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $37.92 million and $1.11 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,776.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.11 or 0.06062560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.01 or 0.01433979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00400831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00138904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.00612005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00403380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00315775 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,681,258,924 coins and its circulating supply is 8,019,758,924 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

