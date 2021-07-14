NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target (up from $0.90) on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NIOBF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 133,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,135. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

