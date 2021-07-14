NIX (NIX) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 46.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 5% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $43,387.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,872.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.02 or 0.06078157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.01432592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00400371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00139455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00612345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00406595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00317748 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

