Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 370.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NROM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.15. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 35.53%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

