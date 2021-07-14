Noir Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 70.1% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $121,315.01 and approximately $228.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00257010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00035673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,535,940 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.