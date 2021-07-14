Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 18,651 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 153.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,842 shares of company stock worth $4,960,892. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

