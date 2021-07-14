Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

