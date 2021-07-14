Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,607.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,420.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,067.59 and a 1-year high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,664.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

