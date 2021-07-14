Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,283 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

