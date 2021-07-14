Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 210,484 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,484 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.