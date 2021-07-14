Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $2.18 Million Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $22,995,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,301 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

