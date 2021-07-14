Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.