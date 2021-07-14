Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €9.50 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PBB stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.46 ($9.95). 285,987 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.24. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

