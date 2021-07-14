Nord/LB Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

ETR ARL traded down €0.13 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting €19.80 ($23.29). 148,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.20. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

