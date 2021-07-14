Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,169 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.05. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

