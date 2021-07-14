Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of Realogy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

