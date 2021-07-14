Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 147,139 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 147,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 383.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.