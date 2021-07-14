Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,509 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of New Relic worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

NEWR stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

