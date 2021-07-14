Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of World Fuel Services worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

