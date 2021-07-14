Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.14. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

