Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of OSI Systems worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

