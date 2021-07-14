Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

