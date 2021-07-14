Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.84 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of MGIC Investment worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

