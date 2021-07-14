Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of Trinseo worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,674,791. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.69.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.