Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Haemonetics worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.