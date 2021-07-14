Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.