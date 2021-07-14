Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 17,696 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.43% of Conduent worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 39.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 257,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

